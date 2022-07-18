CM Jai Ram Thakur reviews preparedness for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while reviewing the preparedness of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, celebration of 75 years of Himachal and Special vaccination drive virtually with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Chief Medical Officers of the State from Shimla today under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, said that efforts must be made to ensure that Tricolour was flown at top of all 14.83 lakh households, official buildings, educational institutions and private establishments from 13th to 15th August through public participation.

Chief Minister said that the Indian National Flag was a symbol of national pride for every Indian. To further honour our flag, the Union Government under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has decided to organize ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home, he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that representatives of PRIS and ULBs must be involved in a big way to make this event a grand success. He said that SHGs, Yuvak Mandals, Mahila Mandals and other NGOs should be involved in a big way. He said that various cultural, social and religious organizations must also be involved. He said that effective mechanism must be evolved to ensure that flags were available with the Deputy Commissioners so that the same could be further distributed in the respective districts.

Chief Minister said, the national flag must appear on the homepage of all state government websites from 22 July, while citizens should also be encouraged to display the tricolour on their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media accounts. He also urged the people to take a selfie with the tricolour. He said that children, elderly, youth and teenagers together should be encouraged sing praise to Mother India and take out ‘Prabhat Pheris’ in villages with the tricolour in hand to infuse patriotism among the masses.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Information and Public Relations Department should launch a campaign to promote this event through advertisements so as to make this event a people’s movement.

Chief Minister said that since the State was celebrating its 75 years of existence, outreach and mass contact events would be organized at 75 locations in the State. He said that the event would be spread over a period of 15 days and 5-6 programmes would be held daily. He directed the officers to make this people’s movement by involving all the beneficiaries of various government schemes and achievers from the State. He said that exhibitions must also be installed in all the venues of the event to highlight the developmental journey of the State during the last 75 years.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Tourism Department would be the nodal department for printing IEC material and a booklet/leaflet containing salient features of schemes of different departments and the journey of the State during the last 75 years in different sectors. He directed the concerned departments to prepare a comparative account of development Himachal Pradesh has made in different sectors.

Chief Minister said that the Union Government has also announced a new initiative Covid Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav to provide free precaution dose to the people from 15th July to 30th September. He said that since Himachal Pradesh has performed exceptionally well in administering 1st and 2nd dose of vaccine, the State should also perform better in administering the precaution dose. He directed the Deputy Commissioners to launch a special drive to motivate the masses to get precaution dose of covid vaccination. He said that for this special campaign should also be launched in educational institutions and representatives of PRIs and ULBs must be associated in this regard.

Jai Ram Thakur said that a special drive must also be launched to mobilize unvaccinated people and participation of self help groups must be ensured in generating awareness on precaution dose and mobilizing beneficiaries.

Chief Secretary R.D. Dhiman welcomed the Chief Minister and conducted the proceedings of the meeting. He assured the Chief Minister that officers would spare no efforts in making all these three events a grand success.

Principal Secretary GAD Bharat Khera made a presentation regarding celebration of 75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh.

Principal Secretary Health Subhasish Panda made presentation on precaution dose against covid-19.

Secretary LAC Rakesh Kanwar made a presentation on the Har Ghar Tringa campaign.

All the Deputy Commissioners also gave their valuable suggestions on the occasion.

Principal Secretaries Onkar Sharma, R.D. Nazeem, Dr Rajneesh, Devesh Kumar, Managing Director HRTC Sandeep Kumar, Director Rural Development Rugved Thakur, Mission Director NHM Hemraj Bharwa, Director Information and Public Relations Harbans Singh Brascon, Director LAC Dr Pankaj Lalit and other senior officers were present on the occasion among others.