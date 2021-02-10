Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation decides to discontinue Khandagiri Mela this year

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said there would be no Magha Saptami Mela at Khandagiri this year

Citing that there has been an apprehension that maintenance of social distancing as per the Covid-19 protocol would not be possible, the BMC disallowed conduct of the fair.

The civic body further stated that due to the ongoing expansion work of NH-16, the Khandagiri road is now extremely narrow and there would be serious traffic and law and order issues due to large congregations and temporary stalls.

However, the usual rituals relating to Magha Saptami would be allowed with strict adherence to Covid protocols, the BMC stated.