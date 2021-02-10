Odisha Public Service Commission invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors in State universities

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has on its website invited online applications from interested eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors in different State public universities. The process for online registration would begin on February 15. The candidates would be able to apply at http://opsc.gov.in on or before March 14.

The OPSC would conduct the recruitment drive to fill 504 vacancies. Out of the total vacancies, 48 positions are for Utkal University, 28 for Sambalpur University, 35 for Berhampur University, 64 for Kalahandi University, 14 for Fakir Mohan University, 34 for Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanj Deo University, 106 for Ravenshaw University, 63 for Rama Devi Women’s University, 23 for Gangadhar Mehr University, five for Khallikote University, 72 for Rajendra University and 12 for Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University.

A candidate must possess a Master’s Degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian university or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

A relaxation of 5% shall be allowed for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PWD candidates.Also, a candidate must clear the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC.