Congress calls Odisha Bandh on Feb 15 to protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Tuesday called for an Odisha Bandh on February 15 to protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel. Addressing a Press conference here, OPCC president Niranjan Patanaik said that the bandh would be observed from 7 am to 1 pm.

While vehicles would stay off roads, shops and others business establishments would remain shut during the period, he said.Patnaik lashed out at both State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and main opposition party BJP for ignoring the issue although it directly and indirectly hits the common people very hard.“We know that people will face various inconveniences due to the bandh.

But we have called for the shutdown to create public awareness about various issues, including the record hikes in the prices of petrol, diesel and domestic gas,” Patnaik said.

Patnaik sought support and cooperation from all the people of the State to make to bandh a success in their own interest. Meanwhile, on the day, the PCC lunched a “Join Congress Social Media Campaign” in the presence of PCC chief Patnaik, AICC Social Media coordinator Vinay Kumar Dokania, PCC Social Media chairman Abhisek Mohananda and senior party leader Panchanan Kanungo.Mahananda informed that the social media would identify 21,000 volunteers across the State out of which 2,100 would be selected for further appointments as office-bearers. Vinay Kumar Dokania said the AICC Social Media has launched its campaign to identify 5,00,000 volunteers and 50,000 office-bearers across the country.