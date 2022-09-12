BCCI names 15-member squad for T20 World Cup in Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India named a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The showpiece event will be underway from 16th of October.

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who missed the Asia Cup with injuries, have had a steady recovery so far and will make a return to the squad.

India Squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K.L. Rahul (Vice Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y. Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

The national selection committee decided to keep Mohammed Shami, and Deepak Chahar as stand-by options, along with Ravi Bishnoi and Shreyas Iyer.

India will open its campaign against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 23rd of October.