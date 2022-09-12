Met department forecasts heavy rain in Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over next 3 days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain in Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the next three days.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that Odisha is likely to witness more rainfall activities as a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to brew over the Bay of Bengal around September 17-18.

The state government has asked all the district collectors to remain prepared and deal with crisis situation as per protocol. IMD has also advised fishermen to not venture into the northwest and the west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts due to rough to very rough sea conditions.

Heavy rainfall lashed Pune city and its adjoining areas with waterlogging at many places. Fire brigade received at least 10 calls of trees falling at various locations. Pashan and Magarpatta areas of the city received 55.8 millimeters and 55.5 millimeters of rainfall respectively.

Various areas including Chandannagar, Kothrud, Paud Road, Pashan, Wanwadi, B T kawade Road, Katraj garden, Swargate witnessed waterlogging. Tree fall incidents were reported from Pashan, Kondhwa, Pune station, and Yerwada.

Rainwater has entered the houses of some people in the Kothrud area. Jungli Maharaj Road and Santoshnagar areas also witnessed severe waterlogging. India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in ghat areas of the district over the next two days.

In Odisha, incessant rains have lashed several parts of the state during the last 24 hours. According to the Bhubaneswar-based meteorological centre, more than half of the districts of the state are likely to get isolated heavy rainfall even today, due to the impact of the depression over the Bay of Bengal.

AIR correspondent reports, during the last 33 hours spanning Saturday and Sunday, many parts of the state have witnessed rainfall to the tune of 50 mm on an average with the highest rainfall to the tune of 167 millimeters being recorded in the Dhenkanal district followed by 108 millimeters in Balasore district.

As per the metrological forecast, the depression now lying centred over South Chhattisgarh is likely to move Westward and weaken gradually in the next 12 hours.

Yet the fishermen have been asked not to venture into the rough seas during the next 12 hours. However, the state may get a respite from rain from tomorrow.