BCCI clears skipper KL Rahul to play in upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cleared KL Rahul to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. BCCI announced that its Medical Team assessed Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming ODI series. All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy. Earlier, Dhawan was supposed to lead the side touring Zimbabwe.

Opener Rahul had missed the entire white-ball series between Team India and the West Indies after testing positive for COVID-19.

Senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, or Mohammed Shami were not included in the squad for this series as they were rested.

The series is set to start from 18th of this month and will go on till 22nd of this month.