India, UK conclude 5th round of talks on FTA; Deal likely to be signed by October

India and the United Kingdom are working intensively to conclude talks on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of October this year. Ministry of Commerce and Industry said, India and the UK concluded the fifth round of talks for an FTA on the 29th of last month. In the fifth round of negotiations, technical experts from both sides came together to discuss 15 policy areas.

Presently, India is engaged in FTA negotiations with some of its trading partners, including the European Union, Canada, and Israel.