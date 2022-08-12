India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 207.47 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 207.47 Cr (2,07,47,19,034) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,75,59,030 sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.96 Cr (3,96,83,369) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
1,04,12,924
2nd Dose
1,00,97,661
Precaution Dose
65,14,375
FLWs
1st Dose
1,84,32,582
2nd Dose
1,76,83,199
Precaution Dose
1,26,62,678
Age Group 12-14 years
1st Dose
3,96,83,369
2nd Dose
2,89,99,048
Age Group 15-18 years
1st Dose
6,14,28,819
2nd Dose
5,16,73,887
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
55,99,69,735
2nd Dose
51,06,69,990
Precaution Dose
3,78,40,183
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
20,37,82,027
2nd Dose
19,57,37,312
Precaution Dose
2,34,59,356
Over 60 years
1st Dose
12,75,04,891
2nd Dose
12,23,36,345
Precaution Dose
3,58,30,653
Precaution Dose
11,63,07,245
Total
2,07,47,19,034
India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,23,535. Active cases now constitute 0.28% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.53%. 18,053 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,35,73,094.
16,561 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,04,189 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.95 Cr (87,95,37,440) cumulative tests.
Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.88% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.44%.