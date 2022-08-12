India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 207.47 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 207.47 Cr (2,07,47,19,034) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,75,59,030 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.96 Cr (3,96,83,369) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

1,04,12,924

2nd Dose

1,00,97,661

Precaution Dose

65,14,375

FLWs

1st Dose

1,84,32,582

2nd Dose

1,76,83,199

Precaution Dose

1,26,62,678

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

3,96,83,369

2nd Dose

2,89,99,048

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

6,14,28,819

2nd Dose

5,16,73,887

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

55,99,69,735

2nd Dose

51,06,69,990

Precaution Dose

3,78,40,183

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

20,37,82,027

2nd Dose

19,57,37,312

Precaution Dose

2,34,59,356

Over 60 years

1st Dose

12,75,04,891

2nd Dose

12,23,36,345

Precaution Dose

3,58,30,653

Total

2,07,47,19,034

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,23,535. Active cases now constitute 0.28% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.53%. 18,053 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,35,73,094.

16,561 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,04,189 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.95 Cr (87,95,37,440) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.88% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.44%.