BCCI announces Indian team squad for Afghanistan T20I

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on 7th Jan 2024 announced the squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who had remained away from T20Is since the 2022 World Cup, make a comeback to the squad which will also be their first T20I assignment post India’s semi-final exit from T20 World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested for the series. Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar have been included as pacers in the team. Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson are the wicketkeepers in the team.