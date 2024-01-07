Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Leads Sagar Parikrama Yatra, Engages with Beneficiaries in Odisha

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Shri Parshottam Rupala led the Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase-XI from Arjipalli Fishing Harbour, Ganjam district, Odisha today. Shri Parshottam Rupala interacted with beneficiaries. Many beneficiaries shared their firsthand experiences and requested for new boats and nets and expressed gratitude for the tremendous contribution that the KCC and PMMSY schemes have made to their lives. During the event, beneficiaries were felicitated with Kisan Credit Card, sanctions/certificates were distributed and other assets were awarded to progressive fishermen under PMMSY schemes. Joint Secretary, DoF, Smt Neetu Kumari Prasad, Director (Fy), Government of Odisha Shri Siddiqui Alam and other esteemed public authorities were also present on the occasion.

The Sagar Parikrama reached Odisha today, progressing with the efforts and enthusiasm of all. In Arjipalli, interacted with fishermen and shared some information regarding Modi Govt. flagship schemes, along with the distribution of Kisan Credit Card to the beneficiaries. pic.twitter.com/0mF3kH6oi9 — Parshottam Rupala (@PRupala) January 7, 2024

Union Minister Shri Parshottam Rupala and other dignitaries also visited the Nairi Fishing Village. Smt Neetu Kumari Prasad extended heart full gratitude to all the guests and participants present during the event. Shri Rupala interacted with beneficiaries such as representatives of mechanized, motorized, and traditional boat owner association, dry fish processor, women SHG members etc. and talked in detail regarding their livelihood, food security from fisheries. This interactive session helped fishermen to come out with their on-ground experiences and issues faced by them. Beneficiaries have requested for the events like the Sagar Parikrama in coming times as well.

Shri Parshottam Rupala felicitated beneficiaries under the schemes such as PMMSY, KCC and addressed regarding the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme with major focus on increasing fisheries production, productivity, and activities associated to it, including infra development, marketing, exports, and institutional arrangements, etc. He requested beneficiaries to come forward and take the benefits of the schemes to improve the fisheries infrastructure. He requested volunteers to help in creating awareness of the schemes so that the beneficiaries can take benefit of the same. Union Minister also interacted directly with fish vendor at Chilaka Lake Fish Market, Balugaon. Chilaka lake is the largest coastal lagoon, situated on eastern coast of India in the state of Odisha with rich biodiversity including various species of fish. This interaction helped in understanding the ground realities of those involved in fisheries as around one lakh and ninety thousand fishermen are connected with Chilaka Lake.

Moving forward, Shri Parshottam Rupala deliberated on the promotion of KCC and enthusiastically added that pre saturation camps have been conducted at Coastal districts of Odisha, where the fishers and fish farmers were made aware about KCC registration & its benefits. He informed that the Department of Fisheries has already undertaken a strategic initiative on “Matsya Sampada Jagrukta Abhiyan” to enhance outreach and awareness amongst the fishers and other stakeholders across pan India. During the Sagar Parikrama Phase-XI program, “Matsya Sampada Jagrukta Abhiyan” has undertaken parallelly.



After this, Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase-XI reached Balugaon Fish Landing Centre. Union Minister Shri Parshottam Rupala and other dignitaries interacted with fishermen, fisherwomen, fish farmer, PFCS members and informed that special focus has been given in PMMSY scheme for women which can lead to gender inclusive environment, socio-economic development of women and overall growth within fisheries sector.

In all around approx.9,200 fishermen, various fisheries stakeholders, scholars attended physically the Sagar Parikrama Phase XI program from different places and the program were live streamed on various social media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Background

The ten phases of Sagar Parikrama Yatra signifies a considerable journey around various coastal regions, facing different challenges, and encountering diverse cultures. After successful completion of ten phases, the Department of Fisheries and National Fisheries Development Board along with the Department of Fisheries, Government of Odisha, Indian Coast Guard, and fishermen representatives organized as well as actively participated in the Sagar Parikrama, Phase- XI. Odisha state has 480 km of coastline, 24,000 km2 of continental shelf area, 0.017 million km2 of Exclusive Economic Zone, 33 seafood processing plants, 57 ice plants and three fish and shrimp feed mills. Odisha’s water biodiversity and fish abundance support over 16 lakh fisher folk and a variety of other industries such as commercial fishing and aquaculture.

The fishing industry is regarded as a rising star, with enormous potential for fostering inclusive growth through economic empowerment of the fisher folk. Sagar Parikrama Yatra initiative was taken by the Government of India to better understand the issues, experiences, and aspirations of fishermen, as well as to understand the circumstances in fishing villages and highlight the schemes available to fishermen in coastal areas.