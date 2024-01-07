Nepal and India Pledge Collaboration to Fortify Power Transmission Systems and Energy Sector

In a significant move toward bolstering regional cooperation, Nepal and India have committed to enhancing their power transmission systems and mutually supporting advancements in the energy sector. The decision follows a pivotal meeting between the two nations at the Nepal-India Joint Steering Committee (JSC) on Power Sector Cooperation held in Chitwan district, Nepal.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal issued a statement highlighting the outcomes of the JSC meeting, emphasizing the agreement’s focus on strengthening the power transmission infrastructure between both countries. This strategic decision aims to facilitate smoother energy exchange and reinforce collaboration in the realm of power distribution and transmission.

This significant development took place merely two days after the conclusion of the JSC meeting, further solidified by the formal signing of the Long Term Power Trade agreement between Nepal and India. The commitment reflects a shared vision to fortify energy ties, laying the foundation for sustained cooperation in harnessing and trading power resources.

The agreement underscores a concerted effort to bridge energy gaps, leveraging each nation’s strengths in the energy sector. Such collaborative initiatives are poised to usher in a new era of robust energy cooperation, fostering sustainable growth and stability in the region.

This bilateral collaboration is expected to yield far-reaching benefits, enhancing the efficiency of power transmission systems and laying the groundwork for mutual progress in the dynamic domain of energy trade and infrastructure development.