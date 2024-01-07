Congress Engages in Seat-Sharing Talks with Odisha JMM for Simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly Polls

In a significant move ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Odisha, Congress leaders convened a meeting with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) state unit to deliberate on the allocation of electoral seats.

The closed-door discussion, held on Sunday, witnessed the participation of key figures including JMM’s Odisha unit president Anjani Soren, state in charge Shivaji Moulik, Congress’s Odisha general secretary Ajoy Kumar, and state Congress president Sarat Pattanayak, among others.

Sources from the JMM confirmed that the leaders from both parties initiated preliminary talks concerning the distribution of seats for both the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly polls.

The meeting, shrouded in confidentiality, aimed to lay the groundwork for a potential seat-sharing arrangement between Congress and JMM in Odisha. Discussions centered on strategizing the allocation of constituencies, highlighting the significance of forging a collaborative electoral understanding between the two parties.

The dialogue signifies an endeavor to solidify alliances and optimize electoral prospects ahead of the impending polls in Odisha, setting the stage for further negotiations in the run-up to the elections.