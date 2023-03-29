BCCI Announces Herbalife as its Official Partner for TATA IPL 2023

Bengaluru: Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife has partnered with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to become one of the official partners of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) for the season 2023. The partnership between IPL and Herbalife unites two powerful brands with a shared passion for sports. Cricket fans in India and around the world adore the IPL, and Herbalife has a proven record of helping athletes optimize their performance through high-quality, science-backed food products for everyone.

The IPL 2023 is scheduled to be played in the country starting this month, from March 31 to May 26.

Mr. Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI – said, “We are pleased to welcome Herbalife on board as an Official Partner for the 2023 edition of the TATA IPL. The IPL today is a benchmark among the most successful sporting leagues in the world and we are glad to partner with a trusted global brand like Herbalife which is renowned for its science-based sports nutrition products. Their deep understanding of the nutritional needs of athletes makes the brand a perfect fit with the IPL.”

Mr. Arun Singh Dhumal, IPL Chairman said- “Every sports person and athlete knows the importance of science-backed nutrition and the impact it has on performance, we are excited to welcome on board Herbalife as an Official Partner for IPL 2023. We believe this association will offer an opportunity to gain greater understanding of wellbeing and nutrition on and off the field and have an impact at the various levels of cricket as well”.

Ajay Khanna, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at Herbalife India, said, “We are thrilled to be associated with one of the biggest sporting events in India and worldwide. Herbalife is known for its association with hundreds of world-class athletes and sporting events. It is a matter of pride for us to add IPL to that list. It is an exciting time for cricket, and this partnership truly reflects our passion for this incredible sport. This also bolsters Herbalife’s mission for better nutrition, empowering people to achieve their full potential through healthier choices for health and wellness.”

Herbalife proudly sponsors more than 150 world-class athletes, teams, and events around the globe, which include sporting legends like Virat Kohli, Mary Kom, Manika Batra, Lakshya Sen, and recently signed Smriti Mandhana and Palak Kohli.

“At Herbalife, our decades of experience in science-based nutrition, health & wellness solutions have helped athletes in their journey to glory and to live their best life. Nutrition and diet are the most important factor in an athlete’s career as it helps them in building the right physique for their game. Herbalife will be a one stop for all their nutritional needs. From breakfast to post work out meals.” added Ajay Khanna, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at Herbalife India.