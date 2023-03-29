Kalyan Jewellers makes a foray in Haldwani with the launch of its new showroom, inaugurated by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Haldwani: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s leading jewellery brands, today announced the launch of its 2nd showroom in the state of Uttarakhand, making a foray into one of the state’s largest markets – Haldwani. The new showroom was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand – Shri. Pushkar Singh Dhami on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami. This is the company’s second showroom in the state of Uttarakhand.

Kalyan Jewellers’ all-new showroom at Haldwani Khas near Bhotia Parao, is part of the company’s strategy to expand its retail footprint and operations in the region, providing customers with easier access to the brand. The showroom will feature an extensive range of designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ wide array of jewellery collections, presented in a world-class ambience.

Celebrating the showroom launch, Kalyan Jewellers is offering a unique promotion of 0% making charges on half the purchase value for customers shopping for a minimum of Rs. 1 lakh. These offers are valid for a limited period only. Additionally, customers can avail the “Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate”, which is the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms, ensuring a seamless and service-backed shopping experience. The limited-period offer is valid only at the Haldwani showroom.

Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As a company, we have achieved huge milestones and taken major strides towards creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. We are delighted to announce the launch of our second showroom in Uttarakhand. Our recent investments in this region demonstrate our unwavering commitment to strengthening presence in the state. We firmly believe that Haldwani presents immense untapped potential, which will contribute to our overall growth momentum. We are confident that our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction will make us a beloved brand in this community, and we look forward to building long-lasting relationships with our new customers.”

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers are BIS hallmarked, and go through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees Purity, Free Lifetime Maintenance of ornaments, Detailed Product Information and Transparent Exchange and Buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment towards offering the very best to its loyalists.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Lila –diamonds & semi-precious stone jewellery, Tejasvi – Polki jewellery, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Apoorva – diamonds for special occasions, Muhurat – wedding jewellery and Rang – precious stones jewellery.