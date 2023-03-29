Flipkart Fashion Strengthens its Casual Wear Portfolio; Launches The Indian Garage Company Collection in Collaboration with Surya Kumar Yadav

Bengaluru : Flipkart, India’s chosen destination for fashion, has announced the launch of the latest collection for one of India’s most-desired new-generation brands The Indian Garage Company in collaboration with cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav. This launch will provide access to an expansive range of stylish men’s casual wear for millions of Flipkart customers across the country. The Indian Garage Company has been the go-to brand for fashion aficionados who seek to experiment with their style and want to stand out from the crowd.

The collection includes over 2,500 styles across men’s casualwear, including trendy shirts and chinos, the most popular styles today. Flipkart has observed a 35% year-on-year growth in the casual wear segment over the past year.

According to recent industry reports, GenZ is the largest generation by population, and globally, fashion is their most preferred shopping category. With the highest concentration of Gen Z population in the world at 52%, India has witnessed a rapid growth of contemporary brands and homegrown D2C labels, particularly in the fashion domain. Leveraging the opportunity to serve the evolving fashion needs of consumers across the country, and curated with a deep understanding of these consumers, ‘The Indian Garage Company X Surya Kumar Yadav’ collection is a range that addresses a very specific growing need for casual wear for men. It is aimed at young working professionals and college students who continue to look for branded, quality, and fashionable clothing that suits their ever-evolving lifestyle.

Speaking about the launch, Abhishek Maloo, Senior Director, Flipkart Fashion, said, “Our vast reach and deep understanding of the fashion landscape has enabled us to serve a growing number of fashion-conscious consumers across India over the years. At Flipkart, we have observed the increasing popularity of men’s casual wear over the past few years, with consumers in both metros and T2+ regions seeking options that are more ‘everyday wear’ and versatile in style. With a growing number of D2C brands addressing varied customer needs in the casual wear segment, its share of the closet as a fashion essential has increased tremendously. The Indian Garage Company X Surya Kumar Yadav collection effectively caters to the growing need for fashionable and comfortable clothing. We believe in being an accessible marketplace for all brands and sellers to solve the country’s growing fashion needs, and this launch is aligned with our vision.”

Sharing his views on the launch on Flipkart, Anant Tanted, Founder, The Indian Garage Company, said, “The Indian Garage Company is a perfect amalgamation of fashion and functionality, and it truly reflects Surya Kumar Yadav’s sense of style, athleticism, and design. Surya is a fearless player who has made his mark in the sport of cricket whilst also being known for his unconventional and uber-cool style. We at The Indian Garage Company, also believe in being bold in our approach and imbibing experimentation at the core of our DNA. We are thrilled to unveil this collection on Flipkart, a fashion destination that understands the pulse of young shoppers, and their deep market penetration will help us provide the widest selection of casual wear to every fashion-seeker across India.”