BCCI announces Asia Cup tournament in T-20 format to be held in UAE from Aug 27

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, would be played in the UAE.

After the Board’s Apex Council meeting in Mumbai, Ganguly said, Asia Cup will be in UAE, as it is the only place where there will not be rains. Earlier on Wednesday, Sri Lanka Cricket informed the Asian Cricket Council that the board will not be in a position to host the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup.

Asia Cup is slated to be held from the 27th of next month to the 11th of September and will be played in the T-20 format.