India’s Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav qualify for maiden World Athletics Championships final at Oregon in US

New Delhi: India’s NeerajChopra and Rohit Yadav have qualified for the men’s javelin throw final atWorld Athletics Championships, in Oregon, USA. Olympic gold medalist, Choprasealed his spot in the final with the very first throw of 88.39 metres in thequalification round. Chopra was the first to throw in Group A of thequalification round. The 24-year-old will now compete in the final, which isset to be held early morning tomorrow. Rohit Yadav joined Chopra in the javelinthrow final with a best effort of 80.42 metres.

Along withNeeraj and Rohit, India’s Eldhose Paul qualified for the men’s Triple Jumpfinal with a jump of 16.68m. Paul became the first Indian to qualify finishingsixth in the Group A qualification round and 12th overall to make the cut forSunday’s final. Praveen Chithravel and Abdullah Aboobackar will also be inaction today.

India’s starjavelin thrower Annu Rani has already qualified for the final of theChampionships after finishing with the best throw of 59.60 metres in her thirdand final attempt. The national record holder made it to her second successivejavelin final at the Championship.

This is by farthe best ever show by India at the World Championships. All eyes will be at themedal round to be held tomorrow.

Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has congratulated Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Eldhose Paul for their performances in the World Athletics Championships at Oregon in the United States. In a tweet, Mr. Thakur said, India created history at the championship. He said, for the first time two Indian Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav reach the Final at World Championships. He said, Eldhose Paul, becomes the first Indian to reach the Men’s Triple Jump Final.