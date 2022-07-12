Bank takes possession of indebting Sarala spinning mill at Tirtol

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The defunct Sarala Spinning mill at Nausira village under Tirtol block which was sealed by banker two weeks ago due to non-payment of loan dues finally the creditor State bank of India took possession of the movable and immovable property of the ailing mill.

Accompanying police and magistrate SBI officials reached the Mill premises and locked the main gate and other establishments, later announcing through a loudspeaker informed the general public that the property of the ailing Mill has been taken over by the bank causing nonpayment of loan dues an amount Rs 4.74 Lakh. Meanwhile, the bank authority has deployed four security men to guard the mill, the 8 security men who had been guarding the defunct mill have been relieved from their job.

Acting on the incident Congress party has started a signature drive seeking public support to restart the mill, a memorandum would be submitted to chief minister Naveen Patnaik seeking his intervention, party sources said.[Ends]