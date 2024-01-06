Bangladesh Gears Up for General Elections Amidst BNP’s Strike, PM Hasina Eyes Fourth Consecutive Term

Dhaka,6 January: Bangladesh is set for a significant political event as the nation braces for general elections scheduled for Sunday, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina aiming for an unprecedented fourth consecutive term in office. However, the political landscape is shadowed by the absence of the main Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which initiated a 48-hour nationwide strike against the government, branding it as “illegal,” leading to sporadic episodes of violence.

The Election Commission has affirmed the near-completion of preparations for voting across the nation’s constituencies, ensuring comprehensive security measures. With a 300-member Parliament, elections in most constituencies are on track, except for one where voting has been deferred following the unfortunate demise of an independent candidate due to natural causes.

An estimated 119.6 million registered voters are poised to participate in the forthcoming polls across over 42,000 polling stations, as stated by the country’s Election Commission.

The election environment is rife with anticipation and contention, marked by the absence of the BNP’s participation, setting the stage for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s potential continuation in office for a historic fourth term. Despite the disruptive strikes, efforts are in place to facilitate a peaceful and democratic electoral process for the citizens of Bangladesh.