Ajay Devgn Set to Reprise IRS Officer Role in ‘Raid 2’, Scheduled for November 2024 Release

In a much-awaited revelation for Bollywood enthusiasts, actor Ajay Devgn is all geared up to reprise his celebrated role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in the sequel to the 2018 hit movie “Raid.” The announcement, made by the film’s makers on Saturday, confirmed Devgn’s return to the gripping narrative.

New Case, New Beginning! #Raid2 officially kicked off today, and the energy on set was nothing short of electrifying! Shukriya @RaviTeja_offl for gracing the mahurat shot 🤗 In Cinemas on 15th November, 2024. @rajkumar_rkg #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @KumarMangat… pic.twitter.com/LlBH8i0XlH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 6, 2024

The sequel, aptly titled “Raid 2,” will once again witness Devgn in the lead, under the direction of Raj Kumar Gupta, who previously helmed the successful first installment. The original “Raid” depicted the tale of a relentless income tax officer’s pursuit of corruption.

Commencing its production journey, “Raid 2” is supported by an accomplished production team led by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, representing T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

Expressing his excitement about this cinematic comeback, Ajay Devgn conveyed his enthusiasm for reprising the character that resonated strongly with audiences in the initial movie.

The slated release for “Raid 2” is set for November 2024, generating heightened anticipation among fans who eagerly await the continuation of the gripping storyline and the return of Ajay Devgn in this much-anticipated sequel.