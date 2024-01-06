Javed Akhtar Warns Against ‘Dangerous’ Trend of Problematic Scenes in Blockbuster Films, Cites Concerns at Film Festival

Mumbai : Renowned lyricist and veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar has voiced his apprehensions regarding the increasing trend of problematic scenes in commercially successful movies, alluding to a concerning narrative observed in recent films, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal.”

Speaking at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival in Aurangabad, Akhtar, without explicitly mentioning “Animal,” expressed his deep concerns about the impact of such content on society. He highlighted the responsibility of young filmmakers in shaping characters that resonate positively within the societal framework.

“In this crucial juncture, young filmmakers face a pivotal choice in creating characters that receive societal approval. For instance, if a movie portrays scenes where a man subjects a woman to humiliating acts like licking his shoe or normalizes the act of slapping a woman, and if such a film attains massive commercial success, it poses a very dangerous trend,” Akhtar remarked during the festival.

The 78-year-old industry stalwart urged filmmakers to be mindful of the content they depict and its implications on societal values, stressing the significance of responsible storytelling in cinema.

Akhtar’s comments, while not explicitly naming specific movies, shed light on the broader concern within the film industry regarding the portrayal of contentious scenes that might normalize inappropriate behavior, signaling the need for conscientious narrative choices in contemporary cinema.