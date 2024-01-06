Shree Cement announces a new brand identity with ‘Bangur’ as the master brand

Shree Cement Limited, one of India’s largest cement manufacturers, has announced a revamp of its corporate brand identity and launched multiple brand offerings, with ‘Bangur’ as the master brand. The new Bangur brand identity is anchored on the idea of Build Smart – a core philosophy capturing the company’s consumer proposition, organizational philosophy, and national ambition.

The Bangur master brand has been unveiled with a new advertising campaign, with noted Bollywood actor Mr Sunny Deol being brought in as the brand endorser.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director of Shree Cement Ltd, said, “The launch of ‘Bangur’ as the master brand is in sync with our strategy of assessing and responding to evolving customer sentiments and growing aspirations. The intent is to position ‘Bangur’ as the company’s umbrella brand, with a refreshed and discernible brand identity. Through this makeover, we aim to connect better with our customers, providing them unique experiences with differentiated products.”

The launch of the new brand identity was announced in a glittering event organized in New Delhi. The event was attended by more than 8,000 participants, including stockists, dealers, retailers and other channel partners. Key highlights of the branding revamp included the launch of:

A new logo and modern visual identity : Bangur Cement’s updated brand logo symbolizes its evolution with a contemporary design mirroring its forward-thinking approach

Introduction of a revamped product line : Cutting-edge enhancements have been introduced across the product range, showcasing innovation and advancements addressing the evolving needs of discerning customers

Launch of Bangur Magna: A premium offering of a superior product with highly differentiated pack appearance

Launch of the new advertising campaign: The campaign featuring Mr Sunny Deol will be deployed across TV, digital, outdoor, print and retail

Re-affirmation of sustainable initiatives : A renewed commitment to embracing sustainability and pursuit of eco-friendly practices that align with the company’s responsibility towards the environment

Digital scale-up: Focusing on influencer programmes with contractors, engineers, masons and dealers

Shree Cement’s revamped brand reflects the company’s commitment to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction. The unveiling of the company’s new brand identity is an articulation of the company’s intent to market and sell all variants of cement, viz. OPC, PPC and PSC, across all its geographical territories under the revamped ‘Bangur’ brand.