Wardwizard Innovations Dispatches 3,543 units of electric two-wheelers in December 2023

Vadodara, 5 January 2024: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles under the brand ‘Joy e-bike,’ dispatched 3,543 units of electric two-wheelers in December 2023.
This represents a 38% growth compared to the company’s sales in November 2023, when it sold 2,563 units of electric two-wheelers.
It is noteworthy that the company has sold a whopping 23,926 units of electric two-wheelers in CY 2023 (Jan – Dec 2023).
Led by the strong demand for its products and with a vast presence across the country, the company also sold more than 17,000 units (17,919) of electric two-wheelers in the first three quarters of this financial year (April- December 2023).
The company is all set to showcase its new product line-up during the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Business Summit in January 2024. The brand will showcase its concept two and three-wheelers catering to both personal and commercial mobility spaces. Visitors can experience Wardwizard’s technology at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Stall No. P1 and P2A, Hall No. 2.
Highlights of the Calendar Year (January – December 2023)
|Participation in Auto Expo 2023
Launch of High Speed Electric Two-wheeler Mihos & First Electric Three-wheeler Joy E Rik
|New Distribution Channel / Network Expansion
|MoU of Rs 2000 cr. with Gujarat Govt to develop EV Ancillary Cluster in Gujarat
|Joy e-bike Collaborates with A&S Power
|Global Partnerships for Electric Vehicle Manufacturing
|EV Centre of Excellence
|Partnership With Gramin Sevikas & UNDP
|Marketing & Branding
About Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited is one of India’s leading auto manufacturing companies in the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment under the brand name Joy e-bike. Being the first listed entity on BSE in Electric Vehicle manufacturing, it is mainly focused on the growth potential in the Indian EV segment to have a positive impact in the future. Given the current state of the environment, where fuel-powered vehicles account for the vast bulk of carbon emissions, the company is promoting improvement by offering cleaner, greener options that produce no emissions. With more than 10 models in its portfolio in both high and low-speed categories, the Company has established a strong presence in more than 400+ cities across India and aspires to boost this number throughout the country.