Balasore Train Accident: KIIT Provides Job & Education to Victims’ Families from Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT Deemed-to-be-University has offered employment and free education to the family members of the deceased of the Bhanaga, Balasore train mishap hailing from Odisha.

The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta met the candidates today and offered the employment letter. A total 20 candidates opted for the job and 2 children of different families opted for higher education in KIIT. They are now pursuing education in KIIT.

Earlier the Founder had announced to support the victims’ families by offering a job to one member from each family at KIIT and KISS as per their eligibility and provide free education to their kids at KIIT and KISS as per their eligibility from standard one up to higher level. The official process was done by the KIIT authority. The family members thanked Dr. Samanta for his support in this crucial moment.