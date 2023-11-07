Supreme Court asks Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan governments to stop stubble burning to check air pollution

Supreme Court has asked Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan governments to stop stubble burning to check air pollution in Delhi NCR region. The apex court observed that there can’t be a political battle all the time and they want the stubble burning to stop. A bench comprising Justices SK Kaul, Sudhanshu Dhulia and PK Mishra said that something has to be done immediately. The court also directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan governments to make local SHO responsible for implementing court’s direction on stubble burning under the supervision of DGPs and the Chief Secretary. The apex court also observed that schemes like odd-even for vehicles to tackle pollution issues are mere optics. It said that a smog tower installed as per earlier order is not working, and directed the government to ensure it is repaired. The next hearing will take place on November 10.