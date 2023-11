New Delhi: Supreme Court bans fire crackers across India. Supreme Court made it clear that the directions regulating firecrackers are not just meant for Delhi NCR but are applicable for the entire country .

Supreme Court Of India BANS firecrackers across all states, says it is a ‘Festival of lights shouldn‘t become festival of noise’.

The announcement came as pollution rose across India before #Diwali, but the festival and #firecrackers continue to be scapegoat for blame-game.