Baby Girl of Sundargarh sees the world after advanced Eye surgery, Parents thank the Administration for timely intervention

Sundargarh: “My baby girl was born weighing only 700 grams and kept in the ICU at District Headquarter Hospital Sundargarh. During a check up some problem was detected in her eyes and the doctor said that she can’t see. We were devastated and had nowhere to go”, recalls a dejected mother.

But the worries of the mother Rinki Barik and her husband Sachindra were dispelled soon. Their baby girl underwent advanced eye surgery at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar with support of the Sundargarh district administration.

“After three months, our baby opened her eyes and saw us. It was a beautiful moment”, adds Rinki. Now, the parents of the child are overjoyed and have thanked the district administration and all involved for their support.

Three months ago, the baby was born to Rinki & Sachindra of Ekma village under Bargaon block in Sundargarh. Later, she was diagnosed with Retinopathy of Prematurity, an unusual disorder seen in some premature child births.

“As a part of RBSK screening camps, 36 children underwent eye examinations at the Sundargarh District HQ Hospital. Of those, four were visually impaired. We sent them to Bhubaneswar for further treatment. When 3 cases were cured by medication, one baby underwent laser surgery on her eyes”, informs CDMO Sundargarh, Dr. Saroj Kumar Mishra.

The girl along with 35 other newborns was examined by Dr. Tapas Ranjan Padhi, by a senior consultant ophthalmologist from LV Prasad Eye Institute, Bhubaneswar. “The baby girl was extended advanced medical help at the right time. This intervention saved her eyesight”, says Dr. Tapas Ranjan Padhi.

Sundargarh district administration stepped in providing every possible help for the treatment of the child. The couple and their baby was sent to Bhubaneswar in the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) ambulance. Soon, the girl recovered and the family returned home.

