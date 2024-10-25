IMD Predicts Flash Floods in 16 Districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Dana is currently wreaking havoc in Odisha, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting flash floods in 16 districts of the state as a result of heavy rainfall.

According to the latest update from the IMD, low to moderate flash floods are expected in watershed areas of Odisha within the next 24 hours. The districts at risk of experiencing flash floods include Angul, Balasore, Boudh, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, and Puri.

Furthermore, the IMD reported that Cyclone Dana is currently moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 10 kmph. As of 0930 hrs IST on October 25th, the cyclonic storm was centered near latitude 21.25° N and longitude 86.70° E, situated over north coastal Odisha. It is approximately 30 km northeast of Bhadrak and 50 km north-northwest of Dhamara. The storm is expected to continue moving northwestwards across north Odisha and gradually weaken into a deep depression within the next 6 hours.

Despite the ongoing landfall process of severe cyclonic storm Dana, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams have already begun restoration efforts. They are currently clearing uprooted trees from roads in Odisha’s coastal district to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.