Odisha: 342 new positive cases reported from Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reported 342 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. Among which Quarantine Cases-111 (Linked with earlier positive cases), & Local Contact Cases- 231; 321 more persons recover in last 24 hours.

