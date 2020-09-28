Odisha: 342 new positive cases reported from Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reported 342 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. Among which Quarantine Cases-111 (Linked with earlier positive cases), & Local Contact Cases- 231; 321 more persons recover in last 24 hours.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 28th Sep 2020(till 9am).

Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/zxZZHlCiVe

— BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 28, 2020