Awareness sessions by Tata Steel Foundation on ‘Human Rights Day’

Joda: Commemorating ‘Human Rights Day’, Tata Steel Foundation, organised three awareness sessions at Talak Hutting, Joribar and Khondbond in the Joda block of Keonjhar district of Odisha on Thursday.

More than 50 persons including youths, women and Self-Help Group (SHG) members from Talak Hutting, Joribar and Khondbond attended the sessions based on this year’s theme “Recover Better – Stand Up for Human Rights”.

Awareness being the best step forward to check human rights’ violation, the sessions aimed at creating awareness regarding various rights of the individuals to address the issues of inequality, exclusion and discrimination apart from focusing on how education coupled with awareness of one’s rights could bring in results. During the session, a quiz on ‘Constitutional Rights’ was also organised and the winners were felicitated.

Highlighting the significance of Human Rights Day, officials of Tata Steel Foundation urged all the participants to take a pledge to work towards achieving a just and equitable society through upholding the principles and ideals enshrined in our Constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for the protection and promotion of human dignity and the inviolable rights of all citizens of the country.

Related

comments