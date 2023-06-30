ASSOCHAM felicitates MCL with top honour for mining excellence

Sambalpur: Leading industry body ASSOCHAM on Friday felicitated Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) with an award for “Excellence in Coal Mining – Outstanding contribution to the Coal Mining Industry”.

On behalf of MCL, Dr Shambhu Jha, General Manager (Mining) & Technical Secretary to the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD), MCL received the award from Shri Anurag Srivastava, Department of Mines and Minerals, Govt of West Bengal, at the Indian Mining and Minerals Conclave 2023 held in Kolkata.

Congratulating each member of the Team MCL on winning the coveted business excellence award, Shri OP Singh, CMD, MCL said, “the award is a great motivator and we will continue to strive towards ensuring that country gets steady supply of coal to run the wheel of the economy.”

“This award is in recognition of the immense contribution that we are making to the mining sector. It is individuals like miners of MCL that make country proud,” the ASSOCHAM said in statement.

A subsidiary of Coal India Limited, MCL is the leading coal producing company having mining operations spread over in Angul, Sundergarh and Jharsuguda districts of Odisha.