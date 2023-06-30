Vizag’s Jagannath Temple Hosts Bahuda Yatra

Visakhapatnam: Vizag’s Jagannath Temple hosted Bahuda Yatra with much fanfare and spiritual fervour. Special religious rituals were performed before the four deities stationed at Aunt’s house in Lawsons Bay Colony with utmost solemnity In the morning by the priests. Around 4:30 pm in the afternoon, the Gods and Goddess were taken in the procession to the colourfully decorated chariot standing in front of the Gundicha temple. President of Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj and noted philanthropist Jitendra Kumar Nayak did the traditional sweeping of the chariot called the Chherra Pahanra. Around 5 pm in the evening the long awaited return journey of the Lord of the Universe Commenced. The juggernaut started rolling amidst the Slogans of ‘Hari Bol’, ‘Jai Jagannath’, playing of Musical instruments like Ghanta, Kartala, Mardala, Jhanja, Mrudunga and singing of Soul soothing Kirtans and Bhajans by 4000 strong devotees. The Highlight of the Mega Event was the Presentation of Spirited Beating of Drums by the Dulduli Troupe of Brundaban Sanskrutika Anusthan from Kesinga in Kalahandi District of Odisha. Travelling through Shanti Ashram, UDA Park, AU Gate, UDA Children’s Arena and All India Radio, the chariot reached its final destination at the Main Temple on Daspalla Hills at around 8 pm. An enraged Goddess Laxmi blocked the entrance of Lord Jagannath to enter into the Temple because she was not invited to accompany the Siblings during the Rath Yatra. Lord Jagannath immediately took stock of the situation and offered Delicious Rasagolla to the Goddess to Cajole her. Then she was pacified and granted permission to the deities to get in. This Episode was enacted in the Theatre form during the occasion at the Temple premises. Then the Idols were taken to the Temple by the servitors and devotees performing Dhadi Pahandi and placed on the Sanctum Santorum. This year’s Bahuda Yatra was actively supported by Marwadi Yuva Manch and Gurudwara Sadhu Sangat for logistic arrangements. The Bahuda Yatra was well managed and smoothly organised with overall supervision of the President of Temple’s Committee Jitendra Kumar Nayak and General Secretary Bimal Kumar Mahanta, Vice President Dr Karunakar Padhi, members Bijay Mahapatra and Rajendra Prasad Sahu.