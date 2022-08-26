Asia Cup kicks off in Dubai on Saturday

The Asia Cup 2022 will kick off on Saturday with a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. On the other hand, defending champions India will kick-start its campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on 28th August.

It is worth noting that the continental event was earlier set to take place in Sri Lanka but the economic crisis in the country saw the tournament being shifted to United Arab Emirates. The gulf nation will be hosting the event across two venues – Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The continental event will be played in the T20 format, featuring 6 teams divided into two groups at the start. In their respective groups, the teams will be playing each other once. The top two teams from both the groups will then advance to the Super 4s, where all four teams will be playing once against each other.

The final will take place on 11th September.

All India Radio will broadcast Ball-by ball commentary in Hindi and English of the tournament. The commentary will be available on national hook-up.