Justice UU Lalit to assume charge as CJI on Saturday

Justice UU Lalit will assume charge as Chief Justice of India on Saturday. Justice Lalit will have a brief tenure as he will demit office in November this year.

Meanwhile, for the first time in history, the apex court has begun live-stream its proceedings today. The Supreme Court’s e-Committee, headed by its sitting judge, Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, had been working on a proposal to launch an exclusive platform for live-streaming court proceedings. The e-courts project is an ambitious initiative to implement the use of information and technology in the country’s judiciary.