Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from primary membership of party

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has resigned from all positions, including primary membership, from the Congress party.

In a letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Azad said, with great regret and an extremely heavy heart, he has decided to sever his over half a century old association with the Indian National Congress. He said, the leadership should have undertaken a Congress Jodo exercise across the country before starting Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said, 23 leaders who wrote to point out weaknesses were abused, insulted, humiliated and vilified.

Congress has termed Ghulam Nabi Azad resignation saddening. Briefing the media in New Delhi, General Secretary of Congress Ajay Maken said that Mr. Azad has quit the party when Congress is fighting against BJP on the issues of inflation, unemployment and polarisation. He added that at this crucial juncture, it was expected of a senior leader like him to support the party on national issues.