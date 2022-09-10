Asia Cup 2022 Final: Pakistan to take on Sri Lanka tomorrow

Asia Cup 2022 final is all set to take place between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tomorrow at 07:30 pm IST.

In the tournament, Sri Lanka has won all three matches in the Super 4 stage of the tournament while Pakistan won two out of their three Super 4 games to book a seat in the final of Asia Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka was drawn alongside Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Group B of the league stage and beat Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan in the Super 4s to make it to the Asia Cup final in 2022.