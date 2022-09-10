The All India Coordination Meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh began today in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The meeting was inaugurated by Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale. The three-day meeting will continue till September 12.

Prominent office bearers of thirty-six organizations inspired by the RSS are participating in the meeting.

During the three-day meeting, issues related to the current national and social scenario, education, service, economic and national security will be discussed.

Discussions will also be held on taking forward the subjects like cow service (Gau Sewa), village development, environment, family enlightenment, social harmony.

Besides, information about the organization’s expansion and special experiments will also be shared.