“Art talent quest” -an open hand art competition organised by Credai bhubaneswar youth wing & ARTECION .COM

Bhubaneswar : As a part of its CSR activity CREDAI Bhubaneswar Foundation youth wing organised an open hand drawing competition “Art Talent Quest” in association with Artecion .com The topic of the competition was “Imagination of a Smart City”.

Speaking on this occasion Swayam Mohanty, CREDAI Bhubaneswar Youth Wing Member said, The objective of this competition is to give a platform to the children to showcase their imagination and showcase their talent. Being in this real estate business we want to know their imagination of the future smart city.

Children of Class 8th – 10thregistered for this online art.

The winner of the competition Basundhara Bastia, from BaxiJagabandhu English Medium School, got a cash reward of ₹5,000/- 1st Runner-up, SimronPriyansi from SaraswatiSishu Vidya Mandir got ₹3,000/- and 2nd Runner-upSoujanytaDarsani Maharana from Ryan International School got a cash reward of ₹2,000/-.All other participants received Participation Certificates and a Gift Hampers at an event happened at CREDAI Bhubaneswar Foundation Office.

Swayam Mohanty, and Ashutosh Nanda, Director Artecion .com distributed the awards, participation certificates and gift hampers among the children.

Sri Kantilal Patel, President, CREDAI Bhubaneswar Foundation expressed his happiness for such initiative being undertaken by the association’s Youth Wing. Credai Bhubaneswar Secretary Umesh Patnaik, Credai Bhubaneswar Youthwing, CSR Head – Mr Siddharth Sekhar Mohapatra, City Secretary – Mr Satyajit Biswal, Zonal Coordinator – Mr Tanmay Patel were present on this occasion.

