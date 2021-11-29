World Odisha Society celebrates Online National Organ Donation Day

Bhubaneswar : Organ Donation is a superb act of Piousness and Philanthropy, opined Civil Society leaders. Participating in the National Organ Donation Day Celebration hosted jointly by World Odisha Society (WOS) and Indian Liver Patient Foundation (ILPF). Distinguished speakers stressed on sensitising the Society at large about donating organs. Many prominent Non Resident Odias, Odisha lovers, representatives of Odia Samajas in different countries, members of WOS and physicians from across the globe working in the field of Organ donation have taken part in the Webinar entitled, “Organ Donation : Life Reincarnation” organised to mark the occasion. Many Renowned Doctors and health experts presented series of valuable facts and clarified several myths and misconceptions associated with Organ Donation during the marathon question Answer session conducted by the Vice Chairman of WOS Dr. Nalini Pati and Joint General Secretary, Wellness of WOS Dr Ashok Choudhury. While hundreds of participants joined in this online Mega Charitable Event of WOS through Video Conferencing, thousands of viewers witnessed the Live Streaming programme through social networking sites.

At the outset Renowned Neurosurgeon and Wellness General Secretary of WOS, Dr. Pratap Pani presented opening remarks. Presiding over the Ceremony, Chairman of WOS Kishore Dwibedi appealed World wide Odia Diaspora to take a leading role in arousing Social consciousness about the noble deed like Organ Donation.

Addressing the gathering Chief Guest Principal Adviser to Odisha’s Chief Minister Asit Tripathy informed that Odisha currently has a robust socio – economical index to back up a vigorous drive on Organ Donation. The outcome and recommendations of WOS’s brainstorming workshop will definitely attract serious attention and priority consideration from State Government, Shri Tripathy added. Speaking on the occasion, the Patron of ILPF Prasanna Kumar Hota emphasised on the need of strengthening health infrastructure rather than only creating public awareness on the subject. Delivering his speech Guest of Honour National Secretary of Servants of the People’s society Pravas Acharya recommended three fold actions like Governmental assistance, infrastructural advancement and Health workers awareness for achieving mass movement on Organ donation. Honorary Secretary of the Odisha Chapter of Indian Medical Association Dr Braja Kishore Dash mentioned that the public who are interested for Organ Donation don’t know how to proceed. That’s why IMA has started educating its members regarding the procedure, Shri dash observed.

WOS’s Adviser Dhirendra Kar gave a clarion call to all WOS’s members to contribute in the campaign to bring the change. Cine actress Naina Dash offered to be the Brand ambassador of WOS to lead the Awareness Campaign in favour of Organ Donation.

The Leading wellness luminaries participated in the deliberation include Dr. Umesh Chandra Patra, Dr. Nihar Ranjan Dash, Dr. Venugopal Kota, Dr. Sanand Bag, Dr. Deepak Panigrahi, Dr. Gunadhar Padhi, Dr. Sanatan Behera, Dr. Samiran Adhikari, Dr. Biswajit Nanda, Dr. Premanand Pattanaik, T.N.Panda, Dr. Harapriya Mishra and Dr. Archisman Mohapatra.

The Highlight of the ceremony was scintillating and soul soothing musical numbers presented by noted vocalist Aninidita Das and talented singer Santosh Rout. The entire session was smoothly conducted and co – ordinate by Chief Medical Officer of E.S.I.C hospital at Rourkela Dr. Archana Barik and WOS’s Women’s wing General Secretary Dr Chidatmika Khatua. WOS’s youth team member Nandan Dwibedi firmly handled the digital platform. Proposing vote of thanks WOS’s Founder Dr. Arundhati Debi, equated the Organ Donors as the holy saint Dadhichi, who sacrificed his bone to save society from demons. Dr. Debi exudes confidence that WOS’s virtuous endeavour will definitely be fruitful.