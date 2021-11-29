More than 42.04 Lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours

New Delhi : With the administration of 42,04,171vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 122.41 Cr (1,22,41,68,929) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,26,81,072sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,83,537 2nd Dose 94,73,049 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,78,371 2nd Dose 1,64,59,656 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 45,56,32,538 2nd Dose 21,75,96,173 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 18,40,16,833 2nd Dose 11,87,56,597 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,52,40,200 2nd Dose 7,82,31,975 Total 1,22,41,68,929

The recovery of 9,905patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,40,08,183.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.34%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 155 consecutive days now.

8,309 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload presentlystands at 1,03,859.Active cases presently constitute 0.30% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

7,62,268tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 64.02 Cr (64,02,91,325) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.85% remains less than 1% for the last 15 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.09%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 56 days and below 3% for 91 consecutive days now.