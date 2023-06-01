Application Deadline for the National Startup Awards 2023 extended till15th June 2023

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry introduced the National Startup Awards (NSA) in 2020. The applications for National Startup Awards 2023 have been made live from 1st April 2023 and the deadline for submissions is now extended to 15th June 2023.



The extension of the National Startup Awards 2023 application deadline allows aspiring entrepreneurs and enablers additional time to showcase their innovative solutions and profound societal impact.



The National Startup Awards 2023 will commemorate innovations from all corners of the country, aligning with the vision of ‘Vision India @2047’, which charts the path for India’s transformation into a developed economy, driven by the spirit of Amrit Kaal across key themes.



DPIIT will award a cash prize of INR 10 lakhs to one winning startup in each category. Furthermore, the winners and finalists of the National Startup Awards 2023 will receive exclusive handholding support, including access to investors and government networks, mentorship programs, international market exposure, connections with corporates and unicorns, and various other valuable resources.



Through three successful editions, these prestigious awards have highlighted the invaluable contributions made by visionaries who have revolutionized the Indian startup ecosystem. NSA was started with the aim of bestowing recognition and rewards upon exceptional startups and enablers within the startup ecosystem. These entities have been instrumental in fostering innovation, creating groundbreaking products, and exhibiting tangible social impact.



Interested participants are encouraged to visit the official National Startup Awards website and submit their applications before the revised deadline of 15th June 2023.



