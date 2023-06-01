Air Commodore Sanjay Chopra Takes Over Command Of Air Force Station Hindan

Air Commodore Sanjay Chopra took over command of Air Force Station Hindan from Air Commodore Vinay Pratap Singh on 01 Jun 23. An impressive parade was held on this occasion.



Air Commodore Sanjay Chopra was commissioned as Helicopter Pilot in the Indian Air Force in December 1995. He is a Qualified Flying Instructor, has flown more than 4700 hours and is an alumnus of College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad. The Air Officer has commanded a Helicopter Unit, a Flying Station and has held various operational appointments. He is a recipient of the Vayu Sena Medal.



