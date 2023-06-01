Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar Anand VSM Takes Over As Air Officer-in- Charge Administration (AOA)

Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar Anand, Vishisht Seva Medal took over as Air Officer-in-Charge Administration (AOA) on 01 Jun 2023. An alumnus of National Defence Academy, the Air Marshal was commissioned in Administrative Branch of the Indian Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller on 13 Jun 1987. He has undergone the Higher Air Command Course from College of Air Warfare and Area Control Course from the Singapore Aviation Academy.



In a career spanning over 36 years, the Air Marshal has held various field and staff appointments. Prior to his present appointment, he was Director General (Administration) at Air Headquarters, New Delhi.



For his distinguished service, he was awarded Vishisht Seva Medal in January 2022 by the President of India.