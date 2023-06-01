NationalTop News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares wide range of content highlighting 9 Years of Garib Kalyan published on NaMo App

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared wide range of content highlighting 9 Years of Garib Kalyan published on NaMo App.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Every moment spent working for the poor is both an honour and a privilege. Our journey continues, fueled by compassion and resolve. The NaMo App contains a wide range of content highlighting #9YearsOfGaribKalyan. Do have a look.”

