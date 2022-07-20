AMENDMENT IN ROYALTY RATES FOR MINERALS

New Delhi : The rates of royalty on minerals are revised from time to time under sub section (3) of Section 9 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. Royalty rates were last revised on 01.09.2014.

Ministry of Mines vide Order dated 27.10.2021 has constituted a committee for reviewing of rates of royalty of those minerals where royalty is calculated on per tonne basis and the committee has submitted its report on 07.03.2022.

No such time frame has been decided. In terms of Section 9(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act, 1957, every mining lease holder needs to pay royalty for major minerals removed or consumed as per the royalty rates specified in the Second Schedule of the MMDR Act, 1957. As per Section 9 (3) of the MMDR Act Central Government shall notify the rate of royalty payable in respect of a mineral. Royalty is collected and retained by the State Governments concerned.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.