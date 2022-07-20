53 project reports including greenfield and expansion projects have been approved by CIL & its subsidiaries to create additional capacity of coal production, says Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi : Auction of coal blocks is a continuous process. As per the prescribed procedure, companies may apply as and when Notice Inviting Application/Notice Inviting Tender is published by the Nominated Authority/Ministry of Coal. Applications, if any, are considered as per the norms specified.

To achieve 1 BT coal production by FY 2024-25, the progress made so far by Coal India Ltd. (CIL) since April’ 2020 to June’ 2022 is as follows:

53 project reports including greenfield and expansion projects have been approved by CIL & its subsidiaries to create additional capacity of coal production. These projects will add additional capacity of about 278 Mty (million ton/ year) and projected to contribute additional production of about 102 Mt by FY 24-25.

Environmental Clearance granted for 60 proposals with an incremental capacity of 104.86 Mty.

Stage-I Forest Clearance granted for 09 proposals involving 934.96 Ha of forest land.

Stage-II Forest Clearance granted for 14 proposals involving 2580.68 Ha of forest land.

6966.87 Ha of land have been possessed.

06 First Mile Connectivity Projects of CHP/SILO have been commissioned with aggregate capacity of 82 Mty.

04 Rail Connectivity projects have been commissioned and 1 Rail Siding have been commissioned.

Rail Projects – Kharsia- Dharamjaigarh rail line of 87 Kms (CERL Ph-I) in Chhattisgarh has been commissioned, Lingaraj SILO to Deulbeda rail connectivity of 4.4 Km has been commissioned, Work of tripling of Tori- Shivpur rail link in Jharkhand started and Doubling of Jharsuguda- Barpali- Sardega rail link in Odisha started.

Work awarded for 06 MDO Projects with aggregate capacity of 96.74 Mty.

Details of coal mines Auctioned by Nominated Authority whose allocation is in force presently is given below:-

S. No. Name of Coal Mine State Successful Bidder / Allottee End Use Vesting order/ Allotment order date 1 Chotia Chhattisgarh Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd. NRS 23-03-2015 2 Gare Palma IV/4 Chhattisgarh Hindalco Industries Ltd. NRS 23-03-2015 3 Gare Palma IV/5 Chhattisgarh Hindalco Industries Ltd. NRS 23-03-2015 4 Kathautia Jharkhand Hindalco Industries Ltd. NRS 23-03-2015 5 Amelia North Madhya Pradesh(M.P.) Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. Power 23-03-2015 6 Bicharpur M.P. UltraTech Cement Ltd. NRS 23-03-2015 7 Sial Ghoghri M.P. Reliance Cement Company Private Ltd. NRS 23-03-2015 8 Belgaon Maharashtra Sunflag Iron and Steel Company Ltd. NRS 23-03-2015 9 Talabira‐I* Odisha GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd. Power 23-03-2015 10 Sarisatolli West Bengal CESC Ltd. Power 23-03-2015 11 Trans Damodar West Bengal The Durgapur Projects Ltd. Power 23-03-2015 12 Marki Mangli III Maharashtra B.S. Ispat Ltd. NRS 17-04-2015 13 Gare Palma Sector IV/8 Chhattisgarh Ambuja Cements Ltd. NRS 22-04-2015 14 Dumri Jharkhand Hindalco Industries Ltd. NRS 22-04-2015 15 Ganeshpur* Jharkhand GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd. Power 22-04-2015 16 Lohari Jharkhand Araanya Mines Private Ltd. NRS 22-04-2015 17 Meral Jharkhand Trimula Industries Ltd. NRS 22-04-2015 18 Moitra Jharkhand JSW Steel Ltd. NRS 22-04-2015 19 Nerad Malegaon Maharashtra Indrajit Power Private Ltd NRS 22-04-2015 20 Marki Mangli-I Maharashtra Topworth Urja and Metals Ltd. NRS 30-09-2015 21 Ardhagram* West Bengal OCL Iron and Steel Ltd.* NRS 14-07-2016 22 Bikram M.P. Birla Corp. Ltd. NRS 10-02-2020 23 Brahampuri M.P. Birla Corp. Ltd. NRS 10-02-2020 24 Jamkhani Odisha Vedanta Ltd. NRS 10-02-2020 25 Jaganathpur B West Bengal Powerplus Traders Pvt. Ltd. NRS 13-02-2020 26 Brahmdiha Jharkhand APMDCL Sale of Coal 02-03-2021 27 Rajhara North (Central & Eastern) Jharkhand Fairmine Carbons Private Ltd. -do- 03-03-2021 28 UrmaPaharitola Jharkhand Aurobindo Reality And Infrastructure Private Ltd. -do- 03-03-2021 29 Chakla Jharkhand Hindalco Industries Ltd. -do- 03-03-2021 30 Urtan North M.P. JMS Mining Private Ltd. -do- 03-03-2021 31 Sahapur West M.P. Sarda Energy And Minerals Ltd. -do- 03-03-2021 32 Sahapur East M.P. Chowgule And Company Private Ltd. -do- 03-03-2021 33 Urtan M.P. JMS Mining Private Ltd. -do- 03-03-2021 34 Dhirauli M.P. Stratatech Mineral Resources Private Ltd. -do- 03-03-2021 35 Bandha M.P. EMIL Mines And Mineral Resources Ltd. -do- 03-03-2021 36 Marki Mangli-II Maharashtra Yazdani International Private Ltd. -do- 03-03-2021 37 Takli-Jena-Bellora (North) & Takli-Jena-Bellora (South) Maharashtra Aurobindo Reality And Infrastructure Private Ltd. -do- 03-03-2021 38 Radhikapur East Odisha EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources Ltd. -do- 03-03-2021

39 Radhikapur West Odisha Vedanta Ltd. -do- 03-03-2021 40 Gare Palma IV/7 Chhattisgarh Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd. -do- 08-03-2021 41 Gare Palma IV/1 Chhattisgarh Jindal Power Ltd. -do- 08-03-2021 42 Gondulpara Jharkhand Adani Enterprises Ltd. -do- 08-03-2021 43 Kuraloi (A) North Odisha Vedanta Ltd. -do- 03-09-2021 44 Bhaskarpara Chhattisgarh Prakash Industries Ltd. -do- 18-11-2021 45 Jhigador Chhattisgarh CG Natural Resources Private Ltd. -do- 18-11-2021 46 Khargaon Chhattisgarh CG Natural Resources Private Ltd. -do- 18-11-2021 47 Jogeshwar & Khas Jogeswar Jharkhand South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. -do- 18-11-2021 48 Rauta Closed Jharkhand Shreesatya Mine Private Ltd. -do- 18-11-2021 49-50 Gotitoria (East) & (West) M.P. Boulder Stone Mart Pvt. Ltd. -do- 18-11-2021 51 Gondkhari Maharashtra Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd. -do- 18-11-2021 52 Bhivkund Maharashtra Sunflag Iron and Steel Company Ltd. -do- 18-11-2021

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.