53 project reports including greenfield and expansion projects have been approved by CIL & its subsidiaries to create additional capacity of coal production, says Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi : Auction of coal blocks is a continuous process. As per the prescribed procedure, companies may apply as and when Notice Inviting Application/Notice Inviting Tender is published by the Nominated Authority/Ministry of Coal. Applications, if any, are considered as per the norms specified.
To achieve 1 BT coal production by FY 2024-25, the progress made so far by Coal India Ltd. (CIL) since April’ 2020 to June’ 2022 is as follows:
53 project reports including greenfield and expansion projects have been approved by CIL & its subsidiaries to create additional capacity of coal production. These projects will add additional capacity of about 278 Mty (million ton/ year) and projected to contribute additional production of about 102 Mt by FY 24-25.
Environmental Clearance granted for 60 proposals with an incremental capacity of 104.86 Mty.
Stage-I Forest Clearance granted for 09 proposals involving 934.96 Ha of forest land.
Stage-II Forest Clearance granted for 14 proposals involving 2580.68 Ha of forest land.
6966.87 Ha of land have been possessed.
06 First Mile Connectivity Projects of CHP/SILO have been commissioned with aggregate capacity of 82 Mty.
04 Rail Connectivity projects have been commissioned and 1 Rail Siding have been commissioned.
Rail Projects – Kharsia- Dharamjaigarh rail line of 87 Kms (CERL Ph-I) in Chhattisgarh has been commissioned, Lingaraj SILO to Deulbeda rail connectivity of 4.4 Km has been commissioned, Work of tripling of Tori- Shivpur rail link in Jharkhand started and Doubling of Jharsuguda- Barpali- Sardega rail link in Odisha started.
Work awarded for 06 MDO Projects with aggregate capacity of 96.74 Mty.
Details of coal mines Auctioned by Nominated Authority whose allocation is in force presently is given below:-
|S. No.
|Name of Coal Mine
|State
|Successful Bidder / Allottee
|End Use
|Vesting order/ Allotment order date
|1
|Chotia
|Chhattisgarh
|Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd.
|NRS
|23-03-2015
|2
|Gare Palma IV/4
|Chhattisgarh
|Hindalco Industries Ltd.
|NRS
|23-03-2015
|3
|Gare Palma IV/5
|Chhattisgarh
|Hindalco Industries Ltd.
|NRS
|23-03-2015
|4
|Kathautia
|Jharkhand
|Hindalco Industries Ltd.
|NRS
|23-03-2015
|5
|Amelia North
|Madhya Pradesh(M.P.)
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd.
|Power
|23-03-2015
|6
|Bicharpur
|M.P.
|UltraTech Cement Ltd.
|NRS
|23-03-2015
|7
|Sial Ghoghri
|M.P.
|Reliance Cement Company Private Ltd.
|NRS
|23-03-2015
|8
|Belgaon
|Maharashtra
|Sunflag Iron and Steel Company Ltd.
|NRS
|23-03-2015
|9
|Talabira‐I*
|Odisha
|GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd.
|Power
|23-03-2015
|10
|Sarisatolli
|West Bengal
|CESC Ltd.
|Power
|23-03-2015
|11
|Trans Damodar
|West Bengal
|The Durgapur Projects Ltd.
|Power
|23-03-2015
|12
|Marki Mangli III
|Maharashtra
|B.S. Ispat Ltd.
|NRS
|17-04-2015
|13
|Gare Palma Sector IV/8
|Chhattisgarh
|Ambuja Cements Ltd.
|NRS
|22-04-2015
|14
|Dumri
|Jharkhand
|Hindalco Industries Ltd.
|NRS
|22-04-2015
|15
|Ganeshpur*
|Jharkhand
|GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd.
|Power
|22-04-2015
|16
|Lohari
|Jharkhand
|Araanya Mines Private Ltd.
|NRS
|22-04-2015
|17
|Meral
|Jharkhand
|Trimula Industries Ltd.
|NRS
|22-04-2015
|18
|Moitra
|Jharkhand
|JSW Steel Ltd.
|NRS
|22-04-2015
|19
|Nerad Malegaon
|Maharashtra
|Indrajit Power Private Ltd
|NRS
|22-04-2015
|20
|Marki Mangli-I
|Maharashtra
|Topworth Urja and Metals Ltd.
|NRS
|30-09-2015
|21
|Ardhagram*
|West Bengal
|OCL Iron and Steel Ltd.*
|NRS
|14-07-2016
|22
|Bikram
|M.P.
|Birla Corp. Ltd.
|NRS
|10-02-2020
|23
|Brahampuri
|M.P.
|Birla Corp. Ltd.
|NRS
|10-02-2020
|24
|Jamkhani
|Odisha
|Vedanta Ltd.
|NRS
|10-02-2020
|25
|Jaganathpur B
|West Bengal
|Powerplus Traders Pvt. Ltd.
|NRS
|13-02-2020
|26
|Brahmdiha
|Jharkhand
|APMDCL
|Sale of Coal
|02-03-2021
|27
|Rajhara North (Central & Eastern)
|Jharkhand
|Fairmine Carbons Private Ltd.
|-do-
|03-03-2021
|28
|UrmaPaharitola
|Jharkhand
|Aurobindo Reality And Infrastructure Private Ltd.
|-do-
|03-03-2021
|29
|Chakla
|Jharkhand
|Hindalco Industries Ltd.
|-do-
|03-03-2021
|30
|Urtan North
|M.P.
|JMS Mining Private Ltd.
|-do-
|03-03-2021
|31
|Sahapur West
|M.P.
|Sarda Energy And Minerals Ltd.
|-do-
|03-03-2021
|32
|Sahapur East
|M.P.
|Chowgule And Company Private Ltd.
|-do-
|03-03-2021
|33
|Urtan
|M.P.
|JMS Mining Private Ltd.
|-do-
|03-03-2021
|34
|Dhirauli
|M.P.
|Stratatech Mineral Resources Private Ltd.
|-do-
|03-03-2021
|35
|Bandha
|M.P.
|EMIL Mines And Mineral Resources Ltd.
|-do-
|03-03-2021
|36
|Marki Mangli-II
|Maharashtra
|Yazdani International Private Ltd.
|-do-
|03-03-2021
|37
|Takli-Jena-Bellora (North) & Takli-Jena-Bellora (South)
|Maharashtra
|Aurobindo Reality And Infrastructure Private Ltd.
|-do-
|03-03-2021
|38
|Radhikapur East
|Odisha
|EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources Ltd.
|-do-
|03-03-2021
|39
|Radhikapur West
|Odisha
|Vedanta Ltd.
|-do-
|03-03-2021
|40
|Gare Palma IV/7
|Chhattisgarh
|Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd.
|-do-
|08-03-2021
|41
|Gare Palma IV/1
|Chhattisgarh
|Jindal Power Ltd.
|-do-
|08-03-2021
|42
|Gondulpara
|Jharkhand
|Adani Enterprises Ltd.
|-do-
|08-03-2021
|43
|Kuraloi (A) North
|Odisha
|Vedanta Ltd.
|-do-
|03-09-2021
|44
|Bhaskarpara
|Chhattisgarh
|Prakash Industries Ltd.
|-do-
|18-11-2021
|45
|Jhigador
|Chhattisgarh
|CG Natural Resources Private Ltd.
|-do-
|18-11-2021
|46
|Khargaon
|Chhattisgarh
|CG Natural Resources Private Ltd.
|-do-
|18-11-2021
|47
|Jogeshwar & Khas Jogeswar
|Jharkhand
|South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd.
|-do-
|18-11-2021
|48
|Rauta Closed
|Jharkhand
|Shreesatya Mine Private Ltd.
|-do-
|18-11-2021
|49-50
|Gotitoria (East) & (West)
|M.P.
|Boulder Stone Mart Pvt. Ltd.
|-do-
|18-11-2021
|51
|Gondkhari
|Maharashtra
|Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd.
|-do-
|18-11-2021
|52
|Bhivkund
|Maharashtra
|Sunflag Iron and Steel Company Ltd.
|-do-
|18-11-2021
This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.