After the launch of commercial mining scheme in June 2020, all mines are allocated under commercial mining scheme of auction ,says Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi : The details of Coal mining capacity in the country since the last three years are as below:

(in Mt)

Coal PSUs

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

CIL

732.19

725.01

768.69

SCCL

69.73

69.90

71.58

NLCIL

0.00

1.25

4.00

Captive/ Commercial Mines

125.57

149.07

161.13

After the launch of commercial mining scheme in June 2020, all mines are allocated under commercial mining scheme of auction. However, before launch of commercial mining scheme, end use details of 85 allocated mines are as under:

Mode of Allocation

End Use “Power”

End Use “NRS”

Old Scheme of commercial mining allotted to PSU

Auction

5

20

0

Allotment

42

2

16

Total

47

22

16

Allotment of a mine of a respective grade is made as per requirement and availability of quality grade. Further, as per provisions contained in the Allotment Agreement signed between the Government and Allottee, Allottee has to adhere to the timelines provided in the Agreement for different milestones including Mine Opening Permission which are monitored by the Government.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri PralhadJoshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.