New Delhi : The Basic Road Statistics of India is an annual publication on the road sector, brought out by Transport Research Wing of Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. The present volume of ‘Basic Road Statistics in India-2018-19’ provides information on various facets of road statistics in the country during the year 2018-19. It has eight sections and covers information relating to road length, surfaced road length, major initiatives of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Data/information presented in this report is sourced from various departments of States/Union Territories like State Public Work Departments, Municipalities, Panchayat, Railway, Forest etc.

As per the report ‘Basic Road Statistics in India-2018-19’, India has a network of over 63, 31,757 kilometres of roads on 31.03.2019, which is the second largest in the world. There has been a consistent increase in the construction of roads under various categories during the period 1950-51 to 2018-19. The total road constructed has increased to 63, 31,757 Km in 2019 from 62, 15,797 km in 2018 and has registered a growth of 1.9 percent.

Road transport is the dominant segment in India’s transport sector and has contributed 3.06 per cent to GVA against the total transport sector contribution of 4.58 percentages for the year 2019-20, whereas the share of Railways has contributed 0.74 per cent, Air Transport 0.12 per cent and Water Transport 0.08 per cent. Road Transport also serves as the feeder to railway, shipping and air traffic.

Report also reveals that, National Highways constitutes 2.09 % of total road network in the country and the total length of National Highways as on 31.03.2019 was at 1, 32,499, registering an increase of 4.9 % over previous year. Maharashtra has the largest network of National Highways with 17,757 km (13.4%) followed by Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan with 11,737 km (8.9 %) and 10,342km (7.8 %) respectively, as on 31.03.2019.

The State Highways constitutes 2.8 percent of total road network in the country and the total length of State Highways as on 31.03.2019 was at 1, 79,535. Maharashtra has the largest State Highways network in the country 17.83 % (32005 Km) followed by Karnataka 10.85 % (19473 Km), Gujarat 9.33 % (16746 Km), Rajasthan 8.39 % (15061 Km) and Andhra Pradesh 7.52 % (13500 Km). These five States accounted for 53.9% of the total State Highways network in the country.

Rural Roads (including JRY roads) constitute 71.4 % of total road network in the country and its length rose to 45, 22,228 km on 31st March, 2019 registering a growth of 2.5 % over previous year. Maharashtra accounted for the largest network of Rural Roads with 4,26,327 km (11.7%) followed by Assam 3,72,510 km (10.2%), Bihar 2,59,507 km (7.1%), Uttar Pradesh 2,55,576 km (7.0%) and Madhya Pradesh 2,32,344 km (6.4%). These five States account for 42.4 % of the total Rural Roads in the country.