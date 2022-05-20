AM/NS launches skill development Centre at Paradip

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Paradeep : For giving job opportunities and developing digital skills among youths residing in adjacent villages to Paradip port town, the Arcelor Mittal and Nippon steel India [AM/NS] in association with Fun first Global Skillers Pvt Ltd [FGSPL] launched a skill development center at Paradeep on Tuesday. The centre was inaugurated by Jagatsinghpur district employment officer Tapan Ranjan Swain accompanied by executive director AM/NS Suresh G, Sarpanch Nuagarh Devendra Rout CEO and founder of fun first Dr Vikas Yadvendu, senior officers from AM?NS, students, and Sarpanchs from a few local Gram Panchayats.

The skill course is designed under the guidance of the National Skill Development Corporation [NSDC] and its training partner [FGSPL] to offer two courses as domestic data entry operator and CRM domestic non-voice.

The candidates to undergo basic screening and counseling tests by a trainer [FGSPL] before enrolment. With about 440 hours of training including a field visit to the industry to add in the teaching, the successful candidates will be given placement opportunities.

Speaking at the inaugural event AM/NS executive director G Suresh emphasized the empowerment of digital training to job-seeking youths, as we are a responsible corporate house of country we give importance to making youths job-friendly, giving them skill development courses, Executive director revealed.